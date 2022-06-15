The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) has discovered a training camp for Allied Democratic Force (ADF), Eagle Online has learnt. The discovered training grounds were confirmed by Brig Felix Kulaigye, the UPDF spokesperson.

“ADF training camp discovered in Luwero. The media is invited to come tomorrow 16 June 2022 and see for themselves,” Brig. Kulaigye said.

Currently, the UPDF and Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) are conducting Operation Shujaa aimed at flashing out the ADF terrorists in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Stories Continues after ad

Since the launch of operations in November 2021, the joint forces have captured over 34 ADF terrorists, killed and injured scores of them. Last month, the DRC renewed UPDF’S contract maintaining its presence in Felix Tshekedi’s country.

The two Forces are currently engaged in road construction and rehabilitation works to facilitate and further secure the movement of soldiers and the displaced civilian population, particularly on Mbau- Kamango and Mobili axes, Kamango-Semuliki- Beni.

In November 2021, the two Forces launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps. The attacking of ADF camps follows three terror attacks which claimed four lives and scores injured. According to police, the explosives occurred at Digida Pork joint in Komamboga, Lungala along Kampala Masaka Highway, Parliamentary Avenue and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).