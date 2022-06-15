The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has clarified that they are still investigating the Executive Secretary of Departed Asian Custodian Board George William Bizibu and the accountant.

Bizibu and the accountant were over the weekend arrested by the State House anticraft agency after they were netted falsely obtaining money from various people.

The two, after their arrest and detention by the police, were given bond and resumed their offices. However, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit has clarified that the two are still under probe despite them being under police bond.

“They are under police bond as their charges haven’t been sanctioned. We are still compiling evidence and soon their files will be sent to DPP. But the truth is that they were arrested and we did carry out at both their homes and offices and we found enough evidence,” said Mr Sandor Walusimbi, the agency Spokesperson.

He further added “The investigations are ongoing but almost done”.

The Two Custodian board officials were arrested by the State House Anti-corruption unit over forgery and obtaining money by false pretence.

Bizibu and his chief accountant were arrested over extorting money based on forged documents. It is alleged that the duo were found of defrauding people by issuing false allocation letters and reciepts after extorting huge sums of money.

“@AntiGraft_SH in liaison with @PoliceUg have arrested both the Executive Secretary & the Accountant of the departed Asian property custodian board for falsely obtaining money from various persons while purporting to allocate them properties. #ExposeTheCorrupt,” State House Anti-corruption unit tweeted.