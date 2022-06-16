Diamond Trust Bank and Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) blood donation drive has mobilized 1,693 blood units in a campaign at 20 DTB branches.

The blood donation campaign aimed at encouraging the public to participate more in saving lives through blood donations and boosting stocks in Uganda’s blood banks.

The target of the blood drive intends to achieve 7000 units of blood. According to records from URCS, at least 155 hospitals in Uganda require up to 300,000 units of blood annually whereby children in need of 50 percent of that, pregnancy-related complications need 30 percent, accident victims need 10 percent, and surgical medical cases need 10 percent.

The blood collected through the drive is dedicated to expectant mothers and those in labor. The campaign is part of DTB’s CSR initiatives in supporting lives in communities where DTB Operates.

Blood donation campaigns have so far been conducted in Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Jinja and Masaka. Similar exercises will be conducted in Mbale, Lira, Busia, Malaba, Arua, and Mbarara. DTB is conducting blood donation campaigns alongside Financial Literacy training in various communities.

This is intended to raise financial independence alongside having good health. DTB’s Head of Communication Samuel Matekha says that the bank intends to reach out to over 10,000 people through financial literacy engagements and other Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

In March 2022, Diamond Trust Bank signed a three a year partnership with Uganda Red Cross to save lives through blood donations.