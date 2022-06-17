Today marks the final day for registration of women in preparation for the conduct of Women Councils and Committees Elections, 2022.

The registration exercise commenced on Friday 10th June 2022 and was scheduled to close on Monday 13th June 2022, but was extended for four more days, starting from Tuesday 14th June and ending today, Friday 17th June 2022.

The exercise has enabled willing Ugandan females of eighteen (18) years and above, countrywide, to register their respective cells/villages in order to participate in the elections of Women Councils and Committees.

The registration of female residents in each village throughout Uganda will not be conducted after this date.

The Commission shall display the Village Women Residents Register from Thursday 23rd to Friday 24th June 2022 in all the villages across the country.

The purpose of this display exercise is to enable voters to check for the correctness of their particulars on the Village Women Residents Register.

The display shall begin at 8:00am and end at 6:00pm at the designated public/open place in the respective village.