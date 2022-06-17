The clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesigye has called for dismissal of Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake’s petition challenging his removal from parliamentary commission.

Mwesigye said the MP’s petition doesn’t raise any questions for Constitutional interpretation and that it’s misconceived without any merit.

He said MP was accorded time to defend himself in the committee and the floor of parliament however he chose not to attend.

He acknowledged that the motion to impeach the legislators was moved without notice but on permission of the Speaker of parliament Anita Among on procedural matters and after suspension of the rules by MP Alex Ruhunda.

The panel of judges led by Catherine Bamugemereire, Christopher Izama Madrama, Stephen Musota, Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi, and Irene Mulyagonja ordered parties’ lawyers to file all supported evidence that was not included in the petition. The judgment will however be delivered on notice.

In March 2022, Zaake petitioned the Constitution court challenging his removal from parliamentary commission In a secret ballot conducted at Parliament, 155 out of 161 members voted for his removal from the Parliament Commission.

Through his lawyers led by the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Zaake said that parliament had no quorum to have him removed from the commission. He wants the court to nullify parliament’s decision and order for his reinstatement as commissioner of parliament.

He accused the Rules Committee members of receiving Shs6m worth of taxpayer’s money as a reward for participating in the Committee proceedings that resulted in his removal from office.

Zaake’s removal followed Parliament’s adoption of the report of the Committee of Rules, Discipline and Privileges with amendments presented by Chairperson, Abdu Katuntu.

The vote followed debate of the report of the committee that found Zaake in breach of public trust and confidence. Zaake was probed for statements he made on social media disparaging the Deputy Speaker, Anita Among.

During plenary sessions to honour Parliament and staff who had participated in the East African Legislative Assembly Games in Arusha, Tanzania the Deputy Speaker said although Zaake was reportedly tortured and had a broken leg, he brought back a gold medal for Parliament. This prompted Zaake to go on social media where he authored the statements for which he was found guilty.