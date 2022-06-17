Onduparaka FC will start the 2022/23 Uganda Premier League season on minus 2 points and minus 2 goals for repeated fans’ hooliganism, FUFA has confirmed.

The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel sanctioned Onduparaka FC for breach of the FUFA Competitions Rules during their home league match with Arua Hill SC on 6th May 2022 at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

While Arua Hill was leading 3-0, Onduparaka fans caused protests forcing police into firing live bullets and teargas to disperse them. The game was halted for close to ten minutes.

Stories Continues after ad

“Onduparaka FC has been sanctioned with a deduction of two points and two goals which shall be implemented upon commencement of the 2022/2023 Uganda Premier league season despite the presence of the suspended one point and one goal deduction,” Fufa confirmed.

They will also play 5 home games behind closed doors outside the West Nile Province. “The games will be played on a neutral stadium cleared by the Club Licensing Committee for use during Uganda Premier league matches,” Fufa said.

Kataka FC has also been banned from using home venue for 5 matches, to lose 2 points and 2 goals due to fans’ hooliganism.

The incidents happened during their home league match with Kyetume FC on 28th April 2022 at Mbale Municipal Stadium.

They will also be deducted two points and two goals that shall be effected from points accumulated upon commencement of the 2022/2023 FUFA Big League season.

Kataka will play 5 home games behind closed doors outside the Bugisu Province and the games will be played on a neutral stadium cleared by the Club Licensing Committee for use during FUFA Big League matches.

Kataka FC player Noah Kizito suspended for 6 months

Kizito violently punched Kyetume’s Baker Buyala at full-time after missing out on promotion to the UPL.

“The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Noah Kizito of Kataka FC from all football activities for a period of six months as an appropriate corrective measure for his misconduct against an opponent Baker Buyala in the FUFA Big League match between his club and Kyetume FC on 28th April, 2022 at Mbale Municipal Stadium.” FUFA said in a statement.

The sanction will be served at the commencement of the 2022/2023 season.