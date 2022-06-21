Crested Cranes head coach George Lutalo has announced the final squad that will feature at the forthcoming TotalEnergies Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Lutalo revealed a list of 26 players in a press briefing held at FUFA house.

The final squad has three goalkeepers including captain Ruth Aturo, seven defenders, six midfielders and ten forwards.

Ruth Aturo will be deputized by Hasifah Nassuna.

Lutalo lauded the efforts that have been behind the team in its preparations for the upcoming continental showpiece.

“We had smooth preparations since last year. We played COSAFA and recently CECAFA where the team emerged Champions. I believe these tournaments have helped us to get the Skelton of the team and I’m confident the final squad named will help us attain the set targets,” he said.

The contingent will depart Uganda for Morocco on Wednesday Morning and the team will have a ten-day training camp in Marrakesh.

Uganda is in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Burkina Faso and Senegal.

Crested Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (Katkan Tyovaen Palloillija FC, Finland), Vanessa Edith Karungi (B93, Denmark), Daisy Nakaziro (Uganda Martyrs H/S Lubaga, Uganda)

Defenders: Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim LFC, Uganda), Sumaya Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC,Uganda), Yudaya Nakayenze (Lindey Wilson College, USA), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim LFC, Uganda), Margret Namirimu (She Corporate FC, Uganda), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School, WFC, Uganda), Lukia Namubiru (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda)

Midfielders: Hasifah Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC,Uganda), Joan Nabirye (Vihiga Queens, Kenya), Phionah Nabbumba(She Corporate FC, Uganda), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC, Uganda), Shamirah Nalugya (Kampala Queens, Uganda), Sheeba Zalwango (FC Amani, DR Congo), Tracy Jones Akiror (AFC Ann Arbor)

Forwards: Viola Nambi (FC Dornbirn Ladies, Austria), Sandra Nabweteme (Unattached), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves FC, Uganda), Ritah Kivumbi (Mallbackens IF, Sweden), Fauzia Najjemba (BIIK Shymkent, Kazakhstan), Joanita Ainembabazi (Rines SS WFC, Uganda), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Margret Kunihira (Kampala Queens, Uganda), Zaina Nandede (Kampala Queens, Uganda)

Group stage Fixtures:

Sunday 3rd July; Senegal vs Uganda – 6pm

Tuesday 5th July; Uganda vs Morocco – 11pm

Friday 8th July; Uganda vs Burkina Faso – 11pm