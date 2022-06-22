The Court of Appeal has ordered for a by-election in Busongora South after nullifying the victory of Mujungu Gideon Thembo (NRM).

This comes after former MP Mbaju Jackson, who contetsed as an Independent appealed Mujungu’s victory.

The by-election was ordered on grounds of electoral malpractice in three polling stations in Kasese District. Court found out that dead people had voted.

Three Justices of Appeal led by Fredrick Egonda Ntende overturned the decision of the High Court in Fort Portal and allowed Mbaju Jackson’s election appeal with costs.

The same court has also confirmed Dr Ruyonga Joseph as the elected MP for Hoima West Constituency in Hoima District and dismissed the election appeal of Kasule Ismail with costs for being misconceived and lacking merit.

Kasule Ismail had accused the Incumbent MP Dr. Ruyonga of voter bribery.

The Court of Appeal also confirmed Abdu Adidwa as the elected MP for Bukooli South Constituency in Namayingo District and dismissed the election appeal of Mayende Steven with costs for failure to prove that Adidwa didn’t possess the requisite academic qualification.