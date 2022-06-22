Police in Kampala have arrested the General Secretary of National Unity Platform (NUP) David Lewis Rubongoya and his driver Agaba Godwin Joseph on allegations of threatening violence.

According to Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, on 26th May 2022 at about 1200hrs in Omoro County, Rubongoya used Motor vehicle registration Number UAS 490Z Toyota land cruiser white in colour and threatened Acheng Ruth vide Omoro SD reference 19/26/5/2022.

Onyango said the two are set to be transferred to Omoro pending trial.

Rubongoya and the NUP team were conversing votes for Toolit Simon Akecha who lost to National Resistance Movement (NRM) Andrew Oulanyah, the son of the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

The Omoro parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Jacob Oulanyah. Oulanyah died on 20th March 2022 in Seattle, USA barely two months after he was admitted in February this year and was laid to rest on Apr 8, 2022.