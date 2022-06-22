The draw for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2022 will be conducted on Friday, 24 June 2022 in Maputo, Mozambique.

The Uganda Sand Cranes, who are ranked 5th out of the 14 teams to be engaged in this qualifying phase, have been placed in pot 1.

The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022 will be held from 21 to 30 October 2022.

The seven qualified teams will join 2021 runners-up Mozambique who qualify automatically as hosts.

Engaged Teams: Cameroon, Comoros, Cote D’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Pot 1: Uganda, Tanzania, Madagascar

Pot 2: Seychelles, Comoros, Malawi

Pot 3: Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria

Pot 4: Côte d’Ivoire, Libya, Ghana, Cameroon

The teams have been distributed according to ranking and geographical criteria.