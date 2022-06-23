Uganda Premier League side Modern FC, formerly known as Gaddafi FC have unveiled their new coach Wasswa Bbosa on a three-year contract.

“I promise the Gaddafi FC fans that the team is going to be competitive in the 2022/23 season. We are going for the league title and we are going to compete for it,” Bbosa said at his unveiling at Gaddafi Arena in Jinja.

His technical bench will be consisted of George Lutalo and Hassan Zzungu as the first and second assistants respectively. The goalkeeping coach will be Sam Kawalya and the team trainer Ayub Balyejusa.

Express players such as Murushid Juuko and Godfrey Lwesibawa have been linked with a move to Modern FC.

Bbosa was sacked by Express in February this year after a poor string of results. He left the Red Eagles after winning them a first league title since 2011/12 last season, and guided them to their first CECAFA Kagame Championship.

The tactician has also previously coached Tooro United, Vipers SC, Victors FC and SC Villa.