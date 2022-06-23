The President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda. Museveni is slated to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) where he is scheduled to attend a retreat for Commonwealth Heads of Government.

“Heading for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda,” Museveni said on Twitter.

CHOGM was due to take place in June 2020 however it was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CHOGM kicked off on 20 June and will be followed by the main high-level meetings of Heads on Friday 24 to Saturday 25 June. They are preceded by four Forums, ministerial meetings, side events and other activities.

During the meetings, countries will reaffirm commitment to end malaria and neglected tropical diseases. In doing so, it will recognise the critical importance of investing in the fight against these diseases, developing more resilient health systems, improving the response to future pandemics and supporting healthier populations.

This year’s meeting entails Commonwealth Fashion week where countries are showcasing local and Commonwealth fashion, accessories and interior designers.

A list of activities have been organised throughout the week including a panel on sustainable fashion in the Commonwealth at the Commonwealth Business Forum, a fashion night out, the launch of a common marketplace and digital exhibition, shop tours and visits to artisans.

Rwandan and Commonwealth designers will have the opportunity to learn from each other, co-create, network and build synergies for future collaboration.