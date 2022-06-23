The Pan-African Parliament (PAP), the legislative arm of the African Union (AU), is scheduled to hold an ordinary session from 27 June to 02 July 2022 at the Parliament’s headquarters in Midrand, South Africa.

The main agenda of the upcoming Session is the election of the new Bureau of the PAP, slated for 29 June 2022. The leadership of other structures of Parliament, including Permanent Committees and regional and thematic caucuses, will also be renewed during the Session.

Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and the Chairperson of the African Union; Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission; and Amb. Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security are expected to attend the upcoming election of the PAP Bureau Members. The electoral process will be conducted and managed by the Office of the Legal Counsel of the African Union.

At the same time, the PAP Permanent Committees are expected to finalise and adopt work-plans in line with the AU theme for 2022, Year of Nutrition: “Strengthening Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthening Agro-Food Systems, Health and Social Protection Systems for the Acceleration of Human, Social and Economic Capital Development.”

The resumption of parliamentary activities follows the decision of the African Union Executive Council in February 2022, and subsequent policy decisions and consultations, which resolved the impasse that transpired among Parliamentarians during the proceedings of the Plenary on 31 May and 01 June 2021, as the PAP was looking to elect the President and Vice-Presidents of its Bureau.

Several Parliamentarians from different countries will be sworn in as members of the PAP following elections in a number of African States and rotation within delegations.