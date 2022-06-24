SC Villa Jogoo have sacked their Greek head coach Petros Koukouras.

The Club President Hajji Omar Ahmed Mandela confirmed in statement saying “Sports Club Villa has today amicably parted ways with its Head Coach, Petros Koukouras”.

“Petro leaves with our sincerest appreciation for steering the club through a very tough season and the club wishes him well in his next endeavours.”

Mandela revealed that Jackson Magera will temporarily take up the role of head coach before announcing a permanent manager ahead of the 2022/23 season.

“Sports Club Villa confirms Petro’s Assistant Jackson Magera will temporarily take up the role of the Head Coach. Further announcements will be communicated in due course.”

Koukouras joined SC Villa last September, and endured a tough season with the Jogoos finising 12th on the 16-table log in the Uganda Premier League last season with 33 points.