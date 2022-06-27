Gerald Omiat, a driver attached to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development committed suicide after Minister Betty Amongi withdrew a car from him.

The deceased was a driver attached to Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP) an initiative of the Government of Uganda that is aimed at improving access to financial services for women and equipping them with skills for enterprise growth, value addition and marketing of their products and services.

“Omiat died on June 7, 2022 after committing suicide at his home located in Kasangati along Gayaza road,” the Memo reads in part.

The deceased was laid to rest on June 9, 2022 at his ancestral home in Kokong village, Ngora district.

According to a source, the minister has written to over 200 employees under the youth and women programs terminating their contracts.