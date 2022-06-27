Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants have announced the appointment of John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda as their new Head Coach.

Luyinda signs a two year contract from next season until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year.

Sula Kamoga, Chief Executive Officer, said: “The club has taken time to assess John Luyinda and we believe he has the necessary tools and skills that can help them prosper and excel. We continue to commit as we have always done to support him and the technical team in all ways.

“We were impressed with his commitment and vision he has for the club and despite being a young coach, he has garnered enough experience to steer the club to another level in terms of performance.”

John Luyinda said: “It’s a great honour and privilege to be appointed coach of this highly ambitious club and am ready for the huge challenge.

“In our conversation, I found that we share similar vision and the philosophy of the club especially from last season is one that I believe in as a coach and promise to work hard to develop a team that will be successful.”

Luyinda has worked with experienced Ugandan coaches like George Nsimbe, Mike Mutebi, Morley Byekwaso and Abdallah Mubiru in the capacity of assistant coach.