The government has bowed to pressure following a two days ultimatum given to the Arts teachers to return to their work stations.

On June 15, 2022, teachers under Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) staged industrial action citing discriminatory salary enhancement and government’s failure to honour collective bargaining agreement signed in 2018.

Next Financial year, the Government allocated Shs735 billion towards enhancement of Science teachers’ salaries. According to the proposed salary scale, a science teacher who holds a degree will earn Shs 4 million from Shs 1.1million. A grade five teacher will earn Shs 3 million from Shs 796,000.

Last week, Mrs. Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire, the permanent secretary to the ministry of public service, ordered teachers to resume their duties at their respective work station by 24th July 2022 and any teacher who doesn’t comply with this call will be regarded as having absconded from duty and resigned from public service in accordance with section A-N of the public service Standing orders 2021.

Zadock Tumuhimbise, the chairperson of UNATU has since urged teachers to go on with the strike till the enhancement of their salaries.

“We have received the intimidating letter as expected. Whatever we are doing is within the provisions of the law. We are very safe. Our legal teams are on course to make a response to the letter. Soon our official spokesperson will give us a detailed update. Otherwise; the Industrial Action is still on course. Keep consistent,” he said.

Earlier today, Bitarakwate petitioned the secretary of UNATU Filbert Baguma calling for a meeting over the staged industrial action.

“We invite you and four members of the Union executive for a meeting with the ministry of public service on Friday July 1, 2022,” Bitarakwate said.

Mr. Baguma has since denied receiving any letter from public service.