The Vice Chancellor of Muni University Prof. Christine Dranzoa has passed on. Her death was confirmed by the University Administration.

Prof. Dranzoa died this morning at Mulago National Referral Hospital where she was admitted over unrevealed health complications.

“We have just received the sad news of the untimely death of our dear Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christine Dranzoa who passed on at 3:30 am this morning. An official communication will be made later in the day,” the University said on twitter.

Prof. Christine Dranzoa has also been the Chairperson Executive Committee Inter University Council for East Africa (IUCEA).