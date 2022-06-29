The Electoral Commission released the programme for conducting the by-election of Member of Parliament for Gogonyo County Constituency in Pallisa District.

The by-election programme commenced with an update of the National Voters’ Register from Friday 24th June and ended Tuesday 28th June 2022 at update stations in each of the twenty-one (21) parishes in Gogonyo County.

The display of the Voters’ Register will be conducted for a period of ten (10) days, that is, from Tuesday 12th July to Thursday 21st July 2022, at all the sixty-two (62) polling stations in Gogonyo County.

The Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the Register will be conducted for six (6) days, that is, from Friday 22nd July to Wednesday 27th 2022 at the respective Parish Headquarters.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Monday 1st and Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Pallisa.

Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for seven (7) days, that is, from Wednesday 3rd August till Tuesday 9th August, 2022.

Polling and tallying of results for by-election of Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday 11th August, 2022.

The Parliamentary seat for Gogonyo County fell vacant following a court ruling that threw out Derrick Orone.