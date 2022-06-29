The Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja has affirmed to the people of Kampala that the government is considering some special affirmative action for them under the Parish Development Model (PDM) strategy.

Speaking to residents of Rubaga Division, Nabbanja said the implementation of PDM in Kampala and other urban centers would require special attention because of the unique characteristics of these areas.

“Kampala is highly populated, parishes have so many households and people are complaining that the money may not be enough for each parish. We have discussed this in the cabinet and we will get you special affirmative action. You shouldn’t fear,” Nabbanja said.

The Prime Minister said this while in Rubaga division where she was part of the ministerial tours for the popularisation of PDM in Kampala City.

“Every household will be getting Shs1 million; not less, not more. That is the amount the president ordered, let no one confuse you,” Nabbanja said.

She advised Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to work with Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) to ensure there is no duplication of beneficiaries.

“We don’t want to have scenarios where people in Kampala are receiving money twice. Someone might register in Bwaise then Kasubi and benefit from all. Everyone should register with their NIN, so that we can easily access them,” Nabbanja said.

She revealed that she would make sure Kampala gets a special online dashboard to make it easy to sieve double dealers.

“Kampala has a transient population; people are always shifting but I will ask for a different dashboard for Kampala to help monitor and keep track of people who are shifting so that they don’t benefit twice or miss out,” Nabbanja said.

KCCA started the ministerial sensitization tours on Tuesday in Central and Rubaga Divisions. On Wednesday, the team will be in the Makindye and Nakawa divisions. Thursday they will be in Kawempe and the grand finale on Saturday at City Hall.

The Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda and State Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogabye attended the event and gave insightful deliberations.

“The money is available but we want to first sensitise you on how best to utilize it for better returns. You remember the president used to give handouts to the people but there was no transformation. Money is now channeled through the PDM,” Babalanda said.

Kyofatogabye asked the people of Kampala to ensure their enterprises are legal, operating in gazzetted places and along the agricultural value chain.

Dorothy Kisaka the KCCA Executive Director challenged city dwellers to fully embrace PDM as a way to transform their lives and get out of poverty.

“PDM is just beginning; it is taking off; don’t stay on the side watching and say that you are not involved. This is a new government strategy and we are all learning. In Kampala, our 99 parishes are our 99 opportunities. Let us all board this moving truck called PDM,” Kisaka said.

She called on leaders to ensure the governance of PDM is working well.

Godfrey Kiwanda the NRM Vice Chairperson Central asked Politicians not to politicise the program. “This program is not for NRM alone but for every Ugandan,” Kiwanda said.

Kampala has 99 parishes that are set to benefit from PDM. The next financial year, the government has earmarked to fund each of the parishes with Sh100m, to capitalize the different enterprises, as a tool to move 39% of the population from subsistence to money economy.