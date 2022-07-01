The Uganda People’s Defence Forces highest decision-making organ will meet next week at Entebbe State House.

After the High Command meeting, the UPDF Army Council which is bigger in size will also meet. According to security sources, the meetings will be at State House Entebbe and will be chaired by President Yoweri Museveni.

The sources say the meetings will discuss the upcoming retirement of the top UPDF generals who are retiring this month.

Generals like Elly Tumwine will be attending their last meeting as active officers.

Among other top generals to retire include the four-star Gen David Sejusa, Lt.Gen. Prossy Nalweyiso and Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti among others.

The meeting will also discuss the plan to increase the soldier’s salaries who have been among the poorly paid government workers.

The plan to increase the soldier’s salaries was reached during the previous High Command meeting which took place at Entebbe State House in May.

There have been media reports of internal fights within UPDF which the army leadership has dismissed.

The High Command meeting will also discuss the ongoing mass recruitment which has been ongoing since June 18th.

The UPDF is expected to recruit 10,000 soldiers by the end of this week.

According to the UPDF Act, the High Command is composed of:

The High Command is chaired by the President, defence minister, the original members of the High Command as at the 26th day of January, 1986.

Others are Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), the deputy CDF, the permanent secretary, joint chief of staff, service chiefs, heads of chieftaincies and division commanders.

The UPDF Council has all members of the High Command and officers at the lower level of directors of departments, brigade and battalion commanders.