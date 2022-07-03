Former Uganda Cranes captain Ibrahim Sekagya has been named the interim head coach of New York Red Bulls II for the remainder of the season following the sacking of Gary Lewis.

“Ibrahim Sekagya has been named the Interim Head Coach of New York Red Bulls II for the remainder of the 2022 United Soccer League (USL) Championship season,” the club said in a statement.

Sekagya is in his eighth season as an Assistant Coach with Red Bulls II and has filled in as Head Coach for three matches during that span.

The former New York Red Bulls defender retired in 2015 after making 33 appearances with the club.

Prior to that, he spent six seasons playing for Red Bull Salzburg, where he won three Austrian Bundesliga titles and an Austrian Cup championship.

New York Red Bulls II is home to Ugandan midfielder Steven Sserwadda.