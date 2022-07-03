Victoria University has been certified to be a Chartered university.

A Charter is issued by a recognised authority to recognise University and in this case, it is National Council for Higher Education (NCHE)

According to the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act, a charter is “granted by the President as evidence that the university meets the requirements and standards of academic excellence set by the NCHE.”

Furthermore, according to section 103(a) of the same Act 2001 as amended; a chartered university means a university that is comparable to a public university.

For any private university, getting a charter means, therefore, that it lays out guidelines for; establishment, control, management and administration of the institution.

Currently, Uganda has more than 60 universities, according to the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE). Whereas eight of these are public universities run by the government, almost 45 of these are private, military and the others in the category of degree awarding institutions.

Of the private universities, only about more than 10 had charter status, which is the highest license from the universities regulator, only granted by the Head of State.

Victoria University, is one of the best universities in Uganda, and stands out as a centre of academic excellence. It offers a fresh and intellectually stimulating environment that nurtures critical thinkers.

The university was opened in August 2010 and has the capacity, the facilities and determination to revitalize higher education in Uganda and in the region.

It is committed to playing a leading role in bringing and developing high quality, student–centered learning opportunities based on standards of excellence that are unique, innovative and difficult to match.

It is centrally located in the heart of Kampala City and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space.