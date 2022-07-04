The next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Ivory Coast in 2024, and not 2023, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe said on Sunday.

Initially scheduled from 23 June to 23 July 2023, Motsepe said the postponement is as a direct and sole result of the adverse weather conditions in the country and after also having received further technical opinion from experts on adverse effects of staging the matches in that period.

June and July are rainy seasons in Côte d’Ivoire.

The tournament has now been postponed to the months of January and February 2024.

It means the Nations Cup will be held in January and February for the second time in a row, after this year’s tournament in Cameroon.

In 2017, Caf announced that it would move the finals from their traditional January-February slot to June-July in a bid to avoid repeated disputes with European clubs forced to release players in the middle of the season.

“January is not the ideal time because of the European clubs, but it is the only choice we have,” Motsepe added.

He also announced the creation of an African Super League next season, which will be formally launched on August 10.

Dr Motsepe said: “The decision has now been taken to implement the CAF Super League. It will start in August 2023 and we will launch it during CAF’s 44th Ordinary Assembly in Tanzania on August 10. We have been inundated with investors and sponsors, who are anxious to partner with us on the CAF Super League. It has huge potential to significantly uplift African football and to make it even more powerful.”