Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has directed the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) to release Uganda Media Centre (UMC) Public Affairs officer Obed Katureebe.

In a statement dated July 4, 2022, UHRC says they are satisfied that Obed has been unlawfully detained since his arrest on May 2, 2022.

“Whereas Obed Katureebe has been in your custody since the 2nd day of May 2022 and whereas the commission is satisfied that the said person is being unlawfully detained and/or restricted, this is to direct you to cause the immediate release of the said Obed Katureebe from your custody forthwith failure of which you may be liable for contempt under article 53(1) (d) of the constitution.”

Stories Continues after ad

Reports on May 2nd indicated that Katureebe had been kidnapped by security operatives from his home. However, his boss Ofwono Opondo in a tweet revealed that Obed was under security protection because of threats allegedly against his personal details.

“Obed is under security protection because of the threats allegedly against his person details of which am yet to be provided with. I have been assured that he is safe and not under arrest,” Ofwono said.

Katureebe previously claimed he was being wrongly targeted by Rwanda for operating a pseudo social media account under the name Robert Patrick Fati Gakwerere (@RGakwerere) to attack Rwanda President Paul Kagame.