Katwe Police Station has summoned singer Namukwaya Hajjara aka Spice Diana over the murder of a 27-year-old casual labourer.

According to Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the victim who was identified as Nsamba Henry was beaten to pulp in her home and later died at Mulago Hospital.

It is averred that on 30th june 2022, the deceased climbed a perimeter wall at the home of Spice Diana with intention to steal. He was arrested, beaten up by the mob and later died at the hospital.