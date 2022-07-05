The development partners Austria, Denmark, the European Union, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have welcomed the lifting of the suspension on the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF).

Established in 2011, the facility was suspended by the Government of Uganda in February 2021. The suspension halted DGF-funded activities of over 80 state and non-state implementing partners; and significantly impacted individuals, communities and institutions including at local level, that were beneficiaries of these engagements.

While meeting Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, Flemming Møller Mortensen on 22 June 2022, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced the lifting of Suspension on DGF.

According to a statement released by development partners, the DGF provides financial and technical support to both state and non-state partners that work to strengthen democracy, protect human rights, improve access to justice, and enhance accountability in Uganda.

“We appreciate the patience and resilience of partners during the suspension. The current phase of the DGF was set to run from January 2018 to December 2022, and this timeline remains in place. During the months that remain, we look forward to welcoming Government of Uganda representatives to the Board and Steering Committee of the DGF,” reads in part of the statement.

DGF development partners pledged to continue supporting good governance, human rights, and access to justice, addressing corruption, and strengthening civil society. In the coming months, we will establish the best means of continuing our engagement with both state and non-state partners working in these areas.

“We look forward to working with the Government of Uganda and civil society to advance Uganda’s national priorities and commitments, including as stated in the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, Vision 2040 and the Third National Development Plan (NDP III), as well as the national commitments to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Uganda,” they said.