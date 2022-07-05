Government has approved the implementation of the 21st East African Community (EAC) summit directive in Uganda for Kiswahili to be the official language of the community.

This was among the decisions taken by the Cabinet of Uganda on July 4, 2022 under the chair of President Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

Cabinet recommended that the teaching of Kiswahili in primary and secondary should be made compulsory with training programs for Parliament, cabinet and the media be initiated.

Stories Continues after ad

“Approved the implementation of the 21′ EAC Summit directive in Uganda to adopt Kiswahili as an official language of the community. Cabinet recommended that the teaching of Kiswahili language in primary and secondary schools should be made compulsory and examinable. It was further agreed that training programs for Parliament, cabinet and the media be initiated.”

Among other decisions taken were; Cabinet directed the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development to present a comprehensive paper on externalisation of labour in Uganda.

This was after taking note of the reports that some Ugandans who work outside the country especially as domestic servants undergo untold suffering.

Cabinet also approved the proposal to amend the Microfinance deposit taking institutions Act, 2003.

The amendments will address the following; Allow for the use of the words “Microfinance bank” by Microfinance deposit taking institution, Provide for Islamic banking, agent banking and bancassurance in the microfinance industry, To allow special access to the credit reference bureau by other accredited credit providers and service providers, and To synchroinise and harmosnie the MDI Act with other laws and financial sector integration processes.

Cabinet also noted that the World Population Day will be commemorated on July 11, 2022 at Kumi Boma grounds, Kumi district. The theme will be mindset change for Wealth Creation; Ending child marriage and teenage pregnancy.