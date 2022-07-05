President Yoweri Museveni is slated to meet Uganda People’s Defence Forces High Command tomorrow at State House Entebbe.

Museveni is the Commander in Chief of the armed forces.

Sources say the meetings will discuss the upcoming retirement of the top UPDF generals who are retiring this month.

Generals like Elly Tumwine, Prossy Nalweyiso among others will be attending their last meeting as active officers.

The meeting will also discuss the plan to increase the soldier’s salaries who have been among the poorly paid government workers.

The plan to increase the soldier’s salaries was reached during the previous High Command meeting which took place at Entebbe State House last month.

The High Command meeting will also discuss the ongoing mass recruitment which has been ongoing since June 18th.

The UPDF is expected to recruit 10,000 soldiers by the end of this week.

Meanwhile the army council is expected to meet on Thursday July 7.