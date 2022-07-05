One UPDF soldier has been killed in a battle with the ADF terrorists in DR Congo, the army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye said in an Operation Shujaa update released today July 5.

On November 30, 2021, the Congolese army (FARDC) and the Ugandan military (UPDF) launched joint operations in the Beni territory of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against the Allied Democratic forces (ADF), an armed group that originated in Uganda but has operated in eastern Congo since the mid-90s.

Since then, there have been various victories and achievements towards the goals of operation Shujaa.

Stories Continues after ad

“Yesterday July 4, 2022, the forces had contact with the enemy in various sectors with 2 of the terrorist put of action,” Kulayigye said.

“In the same period, one UPDF soldier was killed and we condole with the bereaved family.”

The forces however recovered 2 guns, 28 rounds of ammunition, 2 walker talkies, 1 generator, 1 solar panel, an EA passport in names of Monde Kasimu Muhanda of Tanzania, a DRC National ID in the names of Yuma Malipeka Kibamaba, a voice tracker with a memory card, 3 telephone sets and one FARDC uniform.

Kulayigye said ADF and ISCAP terrorists are still maintaining concentration of their forces in the areas of Irumu territory, Mambasa territory areas of Biakato, Samboko Makwangu, Kartum Forest, Beni territory areas of Mangina and Mamove, the Rwenzori sector and Mwalika Isale Taliha Kabuwabuwa, River Lume-Semuliki Lume Confluence.

“Finally I wish to reiterate the commitment of the UPDF to continue working alongside FARDC to flush these terrorists out of the region and bring lasting peace to the DRC and the region at large,” Kulayigye said.