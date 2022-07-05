Vipers Sports Club have signed defender Isa Mubiru from Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Football Club for an undisclosed fee, the left back agreeing a three-year deal until 2025.

Mubiru, 25, becomes the Venoms’ first signing of the 2022/23 football season having impressed with his former club in recent years.

Speaking to Vipers media team after signing for the Venoms, Mubiru said: ” Moving to Vipers SC is a big and important step in my life.”

Stories Continues after ad

“I am delighted to be joining Vipers SC at this very exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of this experienced, dynamic squad as we challenge for honours next season.”

Mubiru is one of the established and promising full-backs in the Uganda Premier League who likes to attack from left-back, contributing with assists and the occasional goal. He is equally adept at the defensive side of the game and has been a key figure in UPDF FC’s increasingly resilient rearguard in recent years.

He has also played for Tooro United FC and MS Soccer Academy, Namasuba.