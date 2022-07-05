Vipers Sports Club have signed defender Isa Mubiru from Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Football Club for an undisclosed fee, the left back agreeing a three-year deal until 2025.
Mubiru, 25, becomes the Venoms’ first signing of the 2022/23 football season having impressed with his former club in recent years.
Speaking to Vipers media team after signing for the Venoms, Mubiru said: ” Moving to Vipers SC is a big and important step in my life.”
“I am delighted to be joining Vipers SC at this very exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of this experienced, dynamic squad as we challenge for honours next season.”
Mubiru is one of the established and promising full-backs in the Uganda Premier League who likes to attack from left-back, contributing with assists and the occasional goal. He is equally adept at the defensive side of the game and has been a key figure in UPDF FC’s increasingly resilient rearguard in recent years.
He has also played for Tooro United FC and MS Soccer Academy, Namasuba.