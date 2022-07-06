Uganda National Beach Soccer Team head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge has named a provisional squad that will commence preparations for the forthcoming Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Comoros.

The coach revealed a squad comprised of 20 players, largely maintaining the core that has been part of the team.

The Coach believes the team summoned will be able to fulfill the target of qualifying back to the continental stage.

“Our target is to get back to the final tournament and I am confident the players summoned will help in executing the assignment before us. We have enough time to prepare for the two games and hoping for the very best,” he said.

The team will enter residential camp at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru later today.

The first leg will be played between 22nd-24th July in Comoros while the return leg will happen between 5th – 7th August in Uganda with the winner on aggregate qualifying to the final tournament.

The 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be held from 21st to 30th October in Maputo, Mozambique.

Uganda is seeking to return to the final tournament for the second successive time having played at the 2021 edition in Senegal where the team reached the semifinals.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Samson Kirya (Buganda Royal BSC), Meddie Kibirige (St. Lawrence BSC), Ronald Mutebi (St. Lawrence BSC), Siraje Masembe (Mutoola BSC)

Defenders: Sharif Lubega (Buganda Royal BSC), Hassan Ali Luboyera (Buganda Royal BSC), Paul Lule (Buganda Royal BSC), Jonathan Kikonyogo (St. Lawrence BSC), Rica Arch (St. Lawrence BSC), Allan Katwe (St. Lawrence BSC), Churchill Katamba (Mutoola BSC), Ashraf Apuuli (Mutoola BSC)

Forwards: Isma Kawawulo (MUBS BSC), Baker Lukoya (St. Lawrence BSC), Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal BSC), Joshua Lubwama (St. Lawrence BSC), Shaka Ssozi (Jinja Lions BSC), Nicholas Mwere(Jinja Lions BSC), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Buganda Royal BSC), Brian Nkuubi (St. Lawrence BSC)