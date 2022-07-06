Jenifer Bamuturaki has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer-CEO of Uganda Airlines, replacing Cornwell Muleya.

In the approval letter dated July 5 by Works and Transport minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala to the chairperson of the Uganda Airlines board, it indicates that the directive to appoint Bamuturaki came from President Yoweri Museveni.

“Reference is made to letter Ref. No. P0/28 dated 24th, April, 2022 from H. E. the President of the Republic of Uganda in respect of the subject matter above (copy attached for ease of reference). The purpose of this letter is to bring the directive to your attention for implementation,” the letter reads in part.

On June 24, 2022, the airline advertised the CEO position just three days after former CEO Cornwell Muleya was charged by the Inspectorate of Government for disobeying the Inspectorate’s orders. Muleya was sacked in February 2022 after being suspended in May 2021 alongside other officials over allegations of mismanagement at the national carrier.

Bamuturaki comes in as a sales and marketing manager with over 10 years of experience in both the Aviation, Travel and Hospitality.

She has worked with start-up airlines and hotels, carried out route research and development, recruitment’s, budgets, strategic planning, route launches, marketing and advertising campaigns for product launches.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and Management from Makerere University and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work and Social Administration, also from Makerere University. Until recently, she led the Commercial Department for Uganda Airlines, focusing on regional routes.