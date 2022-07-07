Thirteen-time Ugandan champions KCCA FC have shown eight players the exit door ahead of the 2022/23 football season.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the club announced that Kigozi Samson Andrew and Yassar Mugerwa mutually terminated their contracts.

Kigozi joined the club at the beginning of the 2020/21 season and signed a three-year contract. He leaves with 7 goals and was the club’s joint top scorer in 2021/22. Yassar joined KCCA at the start of the 2021/22 season and leaves after only one season.

Stories Continues after ad

Other players leaving include Kasirye Davis, Wafula Innocent Esimu, Erisa Ssekisambu and Kaddu Patrick Henry whose contracts expired on 30th June 2022.

KCCA FC junior team graduate Bukenya Joseph will leave when his contract expires on 31st July 2022 while for Gift Ali Abubakar, the club decided not to activate the option for renewal.

“The club would like to thank the players for the memories over the years that they selflessly served and everyone at the club wishes them the very best for the future,” KCCA FC said in a statement.

The club recently signed midfielder Moses Waiswa on a two year deal and teenager Faisal Wabyoona on a 5-year deal.