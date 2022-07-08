The Judiciary has deployed 161 newly appointed Judicial Officers and transferred 44 others at the rank of Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars, Chief Magistrates and Magistrates Grade One in a move geared towards improving access to justice.

According to the deployment and transfer lists signed by the Chief Registrar, HW Sarah Langa Siu, the deployments are for 5 Acting Deputy Registrars, 4 Acting Assistant Registrars, 40 Acting Chief Magistrates, 10 Acting Senior Principal Magistrates Grade One, 20 Acting Principal Magistrates Grade One,30 Acting Senior Magistrates Grade One and 52 Magistrates Grade One. Of the 52 Magistrates Grade One, 45 are on probation while 6 are in acting position. The deployments are with immediate effect.

The Chief Registrar also transferred Four Deputy Registrars, 13 Chief Magistrates and 27 Magistrates Grade One which changes will be effective July 25, 2022.

She explained that the Judicial Officers in acting capacity will be assessed after one year for confirmation based on the satisfaction of the duties and responsibilities and the set Key Performing Indicators (KPI’s) which include among others, disposal of 400 cases for Acting Registrars; 600 for Acting Chief Magistrates; 400 for Acting Senior Principal, Principal and Senior Magistrate Grade ones and 300 cases for new Magistrates Grade One.

Service with integrity, zero tolerance to corruption and improvement of improvement of the Judiciary image are other parameters in the KPI’s.Magistrates Grade One deployed in Chambers of Justices and Judges have also been given specific KPI’s.

The deployments have seen areas like Kajjansi, Amuru, Kiruhura, Katakwi,Buhweju, Rakai, Kisoro, Dokolo, Mayuge, Kiryandongo and Sironko getting resident Chief Magistrates for the first time. Stations with heavy caseload at Chief Magistrates level like Nakawa and Mengo will have two Chief Magistrates. In a first of its kind, Mukuuto and Namungalwe sub-counties in Iganga District and Buvuma Island have equally got Magistrates Grade One.

While communicating the deployments and transfers, the Chief Registrar observed that the deployments are intended to bring about efficiency and effectiveness in the administration of justice. She equally urged the new Officers to love the Judiciary Service, respect Court Users and shun corruption, laziness, absenteeism and delayed justice that still undermine the image of the Judiciary. She urged them to be the change they want to see in the Judiciary Service.

Notable transfers among Deputy Registrars include; HW Ereemye Jumire James from Mbale to the Registry of Magistrates’ Affairs, HW Khainza Eleanor Mary from Magistrates Affairs to the Mediation Registry and HW

Angualia Moses from the Judicial Training Institute to the Inspectorate of Courts.

The newly appointed/promoted judicial officers will undergo induction for two weeks to equip them with the necessary skills to perform their duties.