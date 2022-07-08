Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) has petitioned President Yoweri Museveni calling for recognition of renowned herbal researcher David Senfuka and other innovators in the country.

Senfuka developed remedies for cancer and diabetes at his Leania NNN Medical Research and Diagnostic Centre in Kasubi. He has since diagnosed several patients who testified that they healed from Cancer and diabetes.

Although the treatment remains costly for average citizens, the herbal treatment discoveries have significantly helped many of the users to live many other days. It is said that Mrs Doreen Zziwa of Kasenge, Wakiso defeated breast cancer while pregnant using Senfuka’s Cancer remedy.

Senfuka’s effort to advance his research has been frustrated by the leadership of Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) which accuses him of diagnosing patients with unapproved medicine.

“I have established the cause of cancer in human beings which is as a result of the disorder in the functions of the cells in human bodies. Before administering my medicine to cancer patients, I first ensure through medical consultations that safety measures are first carried out. The dosage administered is also guided to me by officials from the Ministry of Health (MOH),” Senfuka said in February.

Mathias Rukundo, UJA president said “Given that we (Journalists) come from a society which has people with reported severe diabetes and cancer cases, we have picked interest in Senfuka’s herbal solution through sampling testifying stories of a few of those that have progressively been treated” .

He said it is high time that Senfuka and other relevant key players in that sector be recognized for their remarkable immense contribution towards medical discoveries that have turned around the lives of many people of all walks of life.

Rukundo applauded a few conventional practitioners like Dr. Ampairwe Moses who have braved the stigma of collaborating with natural therapeutic practitioners and urges the government to bridge the narrowing gap between conventional medical Practitioners and complementary Medicine practitioners.

“We request that the government scientists that collaborated in discovering the therapeutic properties of this herbal medicine notably the Director of Research at the Natural Chemotherapeutics Research Institute, Dr. Grace Nambatya and her team be recognized,” he said.

UJA asked that Mr. Senfuka’s herbal Medicinal discovery formula get patent rights and improve the medicinal products that have changed Uganda’s research status.