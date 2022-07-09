Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has launched Diageo One, a self-service portal that will enable our customers to buy UgandaBreweries Products directly from the company’s distributors.

According to UBL Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo, the B2B E-Commerce app will connect business customers to Uganda Breweries, distributors, brands, promotions, messaging, ordering and delivery among many functions.

“We are looking to facilitate innovation that is going to make us convenient and efficient. The solution we are launching today is called Diageo One App. It is available on both the APP store and Google Play. The app is user friendly, carefully designed and you can find any product with ease.For retailers, the application allows their businesses to operate at maximum without waiting for the daily or weekly distributor truck to buy UBL products,” he said.

Other benefits of the application include quick stocking of depleted products, learning more about UBLproducts and participation in loyalty programs among others.

“This innovation is timely as the economy is grappling with high costs of doing business, skyrocketing fuel prices and inflation. This app will provide retailers a convenient way to purchase our wide range of brands at just a click of a button and have them delivered at their convenient locations at no additional cost,” said Kilonzo.

He added: “The move towards ecommerce is nothing new. Consumer behavior has been shifting online for many years, and businesses have been responding by increasingly embracing digital channels and touchpoints.”

This trend was certainly accelerated by COVID-19, and as Uganda emerges from pandemic restrictions there’s no doubt that digital will continue to play a vital role in business strategies.

“Those organisations who can grasp the opportunities on offer have the chance to deliver great value while those that adopt a ‘wait and see’ attitude are likely

to struggle.”

Peter Mugisha, UBL Commercial Execution Manager said the Diageo One App will connect customers to nearest UBL distributors based on the location of their outlets.

“It will also connect them to the brewery headquarter for promotions and brand information.”

He listed benefits of the application and they include business owners’ ability to restock depleted items in time, an education on Diageo’s product portfolio and pricing, updates on new Innovations and products from Diageo and participation in loyalty programmes.