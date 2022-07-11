A total of 366 people were killed in road accidents during the month of June 2022, according to the police report.

1,825 accidents in total occurred in the 30 days and out of these, 321 accidents were fatal, 995 were serious and 509 were minor.

According to the Traffic Police Spokesperson Nampiima Faridah, 1,512 were the accident victims during the same period in which 366 people died and 1,146 sustained injuries.

In the past week, 2nd July to 9th July 2022, 328 accidents occurred and out of these, 62 were fatal, 180 were serious and 86 were minor.

There were 355 accident victims in the 7 days in which 89 people died and 266 sustained injuries.

The most and common cause of road accidents has been attributed to over speeding.

Nampiima urged all drivers to drive within the prescribed speed limits so that they have full control of their vehicles in case of any eventuality.

“We have realised that people don’t take serious the issue of transferring ownership of motor vehicles this therefore is a reminder to all motor vehicle owners to ensure the right records are reflected at all times,” she warned.

“Respect all road users. Traffic directorate reminds all road users to be vigilant while using the roads and we call upon all road users to change their attitude while using the road.”

The public has been urged to report traffic violation on a toll free number 0800199099.