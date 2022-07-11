The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Dr. Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe will pay a two-day visit to Uganda at the invitation of FUFA President and CAF Exco Member Moses Magogo.

Dr. Motsepe will arrive in the country on Thursday 14th July and leave on Saturday 16th July 2022.

During the visit, the CAF President will hold meetings with President Yoweri Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, FUFA Executive and key football stakeholders.

Stories Continues after ad

A press conference will be organized as well for CAF President to address the media at the end of his official visit to Uganda.

Motsepe replaced Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar as the CAF president on March 12, 2021 and is the owner of South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.