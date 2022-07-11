The Electoral Commission has today started displaying the National Voters’ Register in preparation for conducting by-elections for Local Government Councils, including Special Interest Groups (SIGs) in electoral areas across the country where vacancies exist.

This is to enable voters check for the correctness of their particulars on the respective voters register.

The display of registers shall begin at 8am and end at 6pm on each day including weekends at each polling station in the affected electoral areas across the country.

Stories Continues after ad

The exercise will run from 11th-20th July.

During the exercise, voters register for the following SIGs will be displayed in the particular electoral areas where vacancies exist; Register the for Youth, Registers of Persons With Disability (PWDs), and Registers for Old Persons.

After the display exercise, the lists of all persons recommended for deletion and/or inclusion on the register will be displayed for six days, from 22nd-27th July in the respective parish headquarters of the affected electoral areas.