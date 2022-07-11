Former Radio Presenter and Disc Jockey Alexander Michael Felix Mukonzi Ndawula has been laid to rest. Ndawula died on 6th June 2022 at Nsambya Hospital.

He was laid to rest yesterday at Kyamaganda Village, Lwengo district.

Born in New York in the United States in 1963, Ndawula relocated to Uganda when his father passed on when he was only eight year.

Ndawula later joined St. Mary’s College Kisubi but one year later went to Nairobi, then Namasagali for his high school and finally Nakawa Technical Institute from where he did Marketing.

In an interview with Daily Monitor, he said his hobbies rotated around radio presenting and deejaying and this shaped his future.

Ndawula, a star of private FM stations in Uganda, was a name to reckon with on Capital FM and Sanyu FM in the 90s and 2000s with his breakfast shows.

Alongside Chris Ireland and DJ Chazzo, Ndawula were the thing of the early days of FM radio in the country but later joined Kisementi based Capital FM where he presented the morning show.

He later presented the Dance Force and Sundowner on the same station where he ended his career.

Ndawula called in quits after 40 years of service on radio in 2017.