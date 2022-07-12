The Government of Uganda spent over Shs98 million on the search process for the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda Airlines even when the position had already been given away.

Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki was last Tuesday appointed CEO of Uganda Airlines on the directive of President Museveni yet the government had contracted PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) at a cost of Shs98m to offer consultancy services for procurement of recruitment for the position.

PWC started the process of receiving applications for the position in June and the deadline was due to expire on July 8 and at least more than 15 applicants had expressed interest in the Uganda Airlines top job.

It remains to be seen about the fate of the applications. Mr Uthman Mayanja, the PwC country senior partner, refused to comment on the matter, citing confidentiality clauses.

When contacted, Mr Waiswa Bageya, the Works Ministry permanent secretary, said: “We want to engage PwC so that it can appoint other people [senior managers]. There is one for safety, flight operations and others. They were going to handle this together.”

Uganda revived the national carrier in 2019. However, it has since been riddled by allegations of corruption and mismanagement. Bamutukaki replaced Cornwell Muleya who was on April 21, 2021, sent on forced leave amid allegations of corruption.

Earlier this year, his contract as the Uganda Airlines CEO was terminated on the orders of President Yoweri Museveni.

A fortnight ago, the former Uganda Airlines CEO, Cornwell Muleya, was arrested and charged by the Inspectorate of Government for disobeying the Inspectorate’s orders. However, he was released on bail days later.