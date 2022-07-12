The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has unveiled a site for construction of its new home at Makerere-Kavule, Kawempe Division. The Architecture plan was unveiled by party president Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert aka Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine said the construction of the multimillion headquarters is set to commence very soon. The NUP leadership has since declined to reveal that amount of money which was used to purchase that said piece of land and the total cost that will be used to erect the three story building.

Since the launching of Power-Power, a political pressure group in 2018 and the taking over of the National Unity Reconciliation and Development Party (NURDP) that has since evolved into the National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership in 2020, the Party has been based in Kamwokya.

Kamwokya offices had become too small that it couldn’t accommodate party functions and the growing numbers of its members.

“Today, we are here to do the groundbreaking and also show you the architectural plan with the photographic interpretation of what the structure we want to have will look like,” Bobi Wine said.

“I want to salute the elected members for your constant contribution that has made this possible. Many people were doubting us, they were calling us a wave so whatever you call us, we want to announce to you that we are here to stay. We started in Kamwokya and we are not leaving it but expanding,” he said.

Mr. Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson of NUP said; “Over time, we have realized that Kamwokya has become too small for us. Many times when we want to have big functions, we inconvenience our party President to allow us to use his compound because he has an expansive compound. As a political party, we have grown and continue to grow. We have got more than half an acre that will allows us to do what we want but like I always say that, that is not enough and we hope to expand.”

Ssenyonyi said they mobilised funds from Party members, especially the MPs who make a monthly contribution.

“Our President gave us the place in Kamwokya. It might not continue to be our headquarters; however, it will continue to be a place we shall use as a party. We have future plans to perhaps make it a training center for our people,” he said.