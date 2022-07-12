Police has warned dealers in second hand clothes against selling of camouflage clothing.

Camouflage clothing usually have patterns of mottled brown or green and brown colours, considered to be strictly for military or enforcement officers. The clothing could be; hats, shirts, pants, shorts and jackets among others.

Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson said in all the operations carried out in the hotspot areas of Kyengera, Busega, Nateete, Nansana, Nabweru, Kawempe, Makindye and Mukono, they have recovered camouflage clothes being used by the criminal gangs for robbery.

Stories Continues after ad

“As the Joint Security Agencies, we continue to receive concerns over the sale of camouflage clothing by dealers of second-hand clothes, especially to criminal-minded persons who are now using them for criminal purposes,” Enanga said.

“We are taking a tougher stance once persons are found wearing or dealing in camouflage clothings in public.”

Members of the public have been advised to refrain from the wearing of any items which may be perceived by authorities as military in nature.