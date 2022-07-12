Ruparelia Group Chairman Sudhir Ruparelia donated Shs10 million and a new ambulance worth millions on July 10th to the Rotary Club of Nsangi that is soliciting support to build a hospital.

Sudhir who was the guest of honor at the installation of the Club’s visionary President Kigoye Yusuf at an event held at Molly’s Place Nsangi, commended the Rotarians for their charity works aimed at supporting vulnerable Ugandans.

”I thank you for your charity and working tirelessly to change the Ugandans’ ways of living mostly the vulnerable. Thank you very much and am supporting your good cause of building the hospital with an ambulance, and Shs10 million,” said Sudhir.

Quality Chemicals Limited boss Emmanuel Katongole also a Rotarian praised Sudhir for his big contributions not only to Rotarians but to the entire country. He recalled the huge financial and food contribution Sudhir offered to Ugandans during Covid-19 lockdowns that saved many who would perish in their houses due to hunger.

”In a special way, I want to thank our guest of honor Sudhir for being a parent to many Ugandans, as Rotarians we can’t thank you enough for the huge support you have extended to millions of needy Ugandans. Members here you remember the big contribution Sudhir made during Covid-19 lockdown days, you’re a special Ugandan Doctor, thank you so much.”