Congolese Olivier Osomba, a defensive midfielder, has joined Vipers Sports Club from Burundi’s Aigle Noir Makamba on a three-year deal after the expiry of his contract.

Osomba arrives at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende after one season in Burundi where he scored five (5) goals, made seven (7) assists from 21 League games.

“I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Vipers SC. It’s a massive club and l promise to give my best,” Osomba told Vipers media in his first interview.

Stories Continues after ad

“It’s a pleasure to be here in Uganda and I’m very happy to be a part of this great club. And l thank the club for giving me this opportunity.”

The 24-year-old will wear the No.24 shirt for Vipers and becomes the third Congolese to sign for the club, following on from Cesar Manzoki (who later switched citizenship to Central African Republic) and Clovis Mbayi.

Previous Teams:

2021 – 2022: Aigle Noir (Burundi)

2020 – 2021: Etinchelles FC (Rwanda)

2019 – 2020: Al Najma (Bahrain)

2018 – 2019: US Tataounie (Tunisia)

2017 – 2018: AS Nyuki (DR Congo)

2015 – 2017: AS Dauphins Noirs (DR Congo)

2013 – 2015: AS Nyuki (DR Congo)