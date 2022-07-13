The President of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has flagged off a consignment of 2500kgs of maize flour and 2500kgs of beans to Karamoja.

The flagging off of food items follows an outcry by the Karamoja region MPs over deaths of their constituents. The deaths are alluded to the hunger which came as a result of bad weather that has failed agriculture creating a food crisis.

“We have kick-started efforts to extend food relief to the people of Karamoja who are starving to death. We all know that millions of Ugandans are right now starving to death, although Karamoja is the worst hit so far. Gen. Museveni’s regime is only concerned about its survival and enrichment and not the welfare of the people,” Bobi Wine said.

“In a few weeks’ time, there will be reports that even the little money they are allocating to this relief has been stolen or diverted. That is why I want to encourage the people of Uganda to support these efforts in every small or big way to extend support to our people there. Let’s each do the little we can to save lives,” he added.

Faith Nakut, the Napak District Woman MP said although there have been responses by the Office of the Prime Minister to give food, more needs to be done.

“Unfortunately the quantity supplied was not reasonable to feed a family for a week. Each family got a kilogramme of beans and about three of posho. As we speak, there are thousands of people at risk. It is shameful for an agriculture-rich country to have people dying because of a lack of food,” Nakut said.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja revealed that the government has provided Shs135 billion for food in Karamoja for three months.

“I want to assure you colleagues that over 200 metric tons of food has gone to Karamoja and we want to see how to secure Karamoja because as it stands now, Karamoja is still insecure,” she said.