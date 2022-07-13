The Joint Security Task Force in Kiira, has arrested four suspects behind the theft of motor vehicle number plates.

The criminal gang has been targeting mainly the Indian business communities of Jinja city, Jinja district, Iganga, Namutumba and Tororo district – Busoga sub region and Eastern corridor generally.

“The criminal gang, after stealing number plates, were asking for money to be sent via mobile money on 0771491993 and 0703932528. We have since established that the above telephone numbers belonged to a one Hussein Kato who died sometime back,” the Public Relations Officer for Kiira region, ASP Mubi James said.

Stories Continues after ad

“Through our experts, we tracked down the culprits successfully and arrested the ring leaders of the criminal gang identified as Simon Olowo and Alex Macho, residents of Tororo district as well and a retired ICT secondary teacher called George Ogutti, 62, who has been at the strategic level of planning for the group like drafting 10 year plan for stealing motor vehicle number plates. He has also been behind typing and printing the threatening letters or leaflets that they leave behind after stealing number plates from residential homes, parking places and factories.”

Mubi said they have conducted thorough search at the premises of the retired teacher and exhibited laptop, monitor, printer, and documents to that effect.

“We have also arrested Stephen Mugabe who has been keeping the stolen number plates. We managed to recover two number plates from banana plantation along Gabula road in Jinja city. UBE 518B and UBL 287G.”

He added that the operation is still ongoing to arrest more culprits and recover more stolen number plates.