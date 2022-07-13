A Nelson Mandela statue has been unveiled at Namboole Stadium in commemoration of the former South African president.

Sports State Minister Hamson Obua and the South African minister for International Relations and Cooperation Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor unveiled the Mandela Statue at the entrance of the Namboole Stadium.

The statue was commissioned in memory of the former president for whom the Namboole stadium was named after. The occasion was called to mark what would have been Mandela’s 104th birthday, on July 18.

Hamson Obua reminded Ugandans why the stadium was named after an African icon saying “The government believes in the spirit of Pan-Africanism and Nelson Mandela fought for the freedom of the black race. That is why this Stadium is named after him.”

The guest of honour Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor said “It is a great privilege to be here at the unveiling of Tata Mandela’s statue. It is a great honour for Madiba. We thank the cooperations that took part in this event.”

She asked people to find 67 minutes off their schedule on International Mandela day to help those who cannot help themselves.

“The statue is a footing tribute to the standing relations between Uganda and South Africa. I am told that Former President Nelson Mandela once held a Ugandan passport. This explains why Uganda played such an important role in our fight against the apartheid state,” she added.

The Mandela National Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Uganda. It is named after the South African then-President and anti-apartheid icon, Nelson Mandela. The stadium’s record attendance of 50,000 was set in 2004, in a football match between the national football teams of Uganda and South Africa.