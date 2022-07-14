President Yoweri Museveni who doubles as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has appointed Brig Robert Freeman Mugabe as the Chairman of General Court Martial (GCM).

Brig Mugabe replaces Gen. Andrew Guti who has been at the helm of the court since 2016. He superintended several high profile cases which involved Gen. Kale Kaihura, ardent Supporters of the National Unity Platform and others.

Mugabe, who was promoted from Colonel to Brigadier in April 2021, is the Adjutant General at UPDF forces headquarters in Bombo. He served as the Air Defense Division Administrative Officer and Division Operations and Training Officer in the same Unit prior to his appointment as Adjutant General.

He will work along with the committee members who include; Col Joseph Ecelare Okalebo, Lt Col Sam Ntungura, Maj Angella Catherine Laker, Capt Lucy Nicole Etoroi, Capt Abdu Basajjabala, and Warrant Officer One, Oyar Boris Mark.

The reserve team includes; Brig Gen Ronald Solomon Bigirwa, Col Benard Tumwesigyire, Col David Emmanuel Muhanguzi, Col David Ociti Kidega, Lt Col Patrick Matovu, Lt Col Sebastian Bossa, Lt Col David Baguma, Maj Stephen Etumidde, Maj Cyprian Sande Magezi, Maj Jubilee Omax Denis, Capt Grace Mbabazi, Capt Christine Sayuni and Warrant Officer One Robert Nyarare.

Those maintained from the previous team include; Col John Bizimana, who returns as the Secretary/Registrar to the Court, while Lt Col Raphael Mugisha and Capt Ambrose Guma have been maintained as Prosecutors and Maj Silas Kamanda Mutungi as Defence Counsel. Also maintained in his position is Col Richard Tukacungurwa as the Judge Advocate.